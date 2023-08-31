Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR-NRCP), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR-NRCP), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professional-I (YP-I) and Young Professional-II (YP-II) in the research project “Development and Promotion of ATMANIRBHAR pig production in tribal areas of NER states through need based and area specific customized scientific interventions in Goalpara District (Assam) and Dhalai District, (Tripura). “

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Post graduate degree in any discipline of life sciences/ Graduate in Agriculture and allied Sciences

Desirable: Working knowledge in computer. Experience in laboratory/field work

Age limit: Minimum age: 21 years; Maximum age: 45 years; Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Name of post : Young Professional-I (YP-I)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate in any branch of life sciences/ Agriculture and allied Science.

Desirable: Master degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer. Experience in laboratory/field work.

Age limit: Minimum age: 21 years; Maximum age: 45 years; Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates should submit their application and Bio-data in the prescribed format to The Director, ICAR-National Research on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam along with self attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications, mark sheets, experience etc. and a recent passport size photograph by speed post/in person by hand or by email to nrcpbiotechkisan@rediffmail.com.

The filled in application along with the required documents should reach the institute latest by 13.09.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here