Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Institute of Science & Technology (GUIST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Mechanical (Production & Industrial) Engineering

Essential Qualification : M.Tech. (as per AICTE norms)

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here