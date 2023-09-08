Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.
Gauhati University Institute of Science & Technology (GUIST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in Mechanical Engineering.
Name of post : Teaching Associate
No. of posts : 1
Specialization : Mechanical (Production & Industrial) Engineering
Essential Qualification : M.Tech. (as per AICTE norms)
Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.
How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here