Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Railway H. S. School /Maligaon & Netaji Vidyapith RHSS, Maligaon.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Accountancy : 1

Business Studies : 1

Salary : Rs. 27,500/- per month

Qualification :

(A) Two years’ Integrated Master Degree from recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

(i) PGT (History) – History

(ii) PGT (Commerce)/Accountancy – Masters Degree in Commerce. Should be proficient in Accountancy.

(iii) PGT (Commerce)/Business Studies – Masters Degree in Commerce. Should be proficient in Accountancy, Business Studies and Banking/Finance However, holder of Degrees of M. Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

(B) B. Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University

(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

(D) Desirable Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Fine Arts : 1

PTI: 1

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Qualification :

Fine Arts : Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Senior Secondary examination with minimum 4 years full time diploma in painting/fine arts from a recognised institute.

Or

Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognised institute

Or

M.A. in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art from a recognised University.

Physical Education : Graduate with Bachelors in Physical Education (BP. Ed) or its equivalent.

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date

of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2023 at 10 AM in Office of the

General Manger(P),Headquarter Office, N. F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-11

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/ up to 8th October 2023

On date of the Walk-in-Interview, candidates should bring the copy of original Application,

photo copy of Certificates (self-attested) and original Certificates for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here