Assam Career : Apply for Social Worker vacancy in TISS

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Social Worker for full-time work at Special Cells for Women in Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sivasagar and Kokrajhar districts of Assam.

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 4

District wise vacancies :

Dibrugarh : 1

Cachar : 1

Sivasagar : 1

Kokrajhar : 1

Qualification : Post-graduation in Social Work (M.A. in Social Work / MSW) from Central / Deemed / State recognized University. Preference will also be given to candidates possessing Master’s degree in other social sciences such as Women Studies, Psychology, Sociology. Candidates with 2 years relevant work experience on the issue of gender based violence, specifically in direct casework and/ or intervention work on women’s issues at grassroot level will be given preference

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their resume / CV by email to assam.spcell@tiss.edu on or before 7th May until 6 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

