Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Ultrasound Washing for Desulphurization of Coal” at the department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering)

Salary : Rs. 55770/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2023 at 10 AM in Conference Hall-II, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. by 10th October 2023, 10 AM to the PI at the following email address- v.prabu@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here