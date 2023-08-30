Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) funded research project entitled “Empowering Women Through Skill Development and Communication Strategic: Milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria: Full time Post Graduation/ M.Phil/Ph.D in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% of marks.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi’s heart stolen away with the beauty of Nilgiris Hills

Desirable:

Familiarity in working with Statistical software and other Quantitative methods.

Candidates having sound knowledge and experience in the thrust area of the project will be given preference.

Stipend : Rs. 16000/- per month

Also Read : Assam CM applauds ISRO for posting ‘clearest ever’ footages from the Moon

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th September 2023 in Director cum Dean Office, Centre for Media Dynamics, ANTSCACS, Department of Mass Communication. Assam University, Silchar – 788011

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application to maildrparomita@gmail.com on or before 05/09/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



