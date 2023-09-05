Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician in the project entitled “Timespro Training and Professional development programs” at the Office of Public Relations Branding and Ranking.”

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Diploma in Multimedia. Candidate should have experience in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effect, Expertise in MS PowerPoint, MS Word, and

proficiency in written and verbal communication

Pay Scale (Rs.) : 11200-750-18700 + 16% of Basic Pay

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards at the Office of Public Relations Branding and Ranking, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 12th September,2023 (Tuesday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. P.K. Iyer, Dean (PRBR) at pro@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here