Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician in the project entitled “Timespro Training and Professional development programs” at the Office of Public Relations Branding and Ranking.”
Name of post : Project Technician
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Diploma in Multimedia. Candidate should have experience in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effect, Expertise in MS PowerPoint, MS Word, and
proficiency in written and verbal communication
Also Read : Migraine healers that is easily available in your kitchen
Pay Scale (Rs.) : 11200-750-18700 + 16% of Basic Pay
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards at the Office of Public Relations Branding and Ranking, IIT Guwahati
Also Read : Teacher’s Day 2023 : 10 beautiful wishes to share with your teachers
How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 12th September,2023 (Tuesday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. P.K. Iyer, Dean (PRBR) at pro@iitg.ac.in
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here