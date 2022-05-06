Applications are invited for the posts of Office Assistant (Trainee) in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant (Trainee) on temporary basis.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Trainee)- Administration

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any stream from UGC recognized university with Hindi as a subject in degree level. Additionally, a minimum 6- month diploma/ certificate in Computer Application from a govt. recognized institute.

Desirable Experience & Skill : Experience of 2 years in working with MS Office, Knowledge of Hindi typing and its software, proficiency in typing on the personal computer with a minimum speed of 20 WPM in Hindi and the ability to do correspondence in Hindi independently. Knowledge of Central Govt. rules, office procedures and management.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 26, 2022 at Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Nazirakhat, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro), Assam. Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for General Manager and Deputy General Manager vacancies in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank

Name of post : Office Assistant (Trainee)- Purchase & Stores

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any stream from UGC recognized university with a minimum 6- month diploma/ certificate in Computer Application from a govt. recognized institute.

Desirable Experience & Skill : Experience of 2 years in areas like purchase and tendering, familiarity with computerized purchasing systems like GeM, CPPP, Floating Enquiries / Tenders, preparation of comparative statements, preparation of purchase orders, processing of bills of purchase & contracts, etc. Knowledge of MS Office and working in various MS office software. Proficiency in typing on the personal computer with a minimum speed of 25 WPM in English & the ability to work proficiently on MS word, MS Excel & MS PowerPoint. Knowledge of Central Govt. rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 at Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Nazirakhat, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro), Assam. .Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Supervisor and Data Entry Operator vacancies in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Remuneration : The Office Assistant (Trainee) will be paid monthly emoluments of Rs. 18000/- + HRA (as per institute’s rules). No other allowances shall be admissible. The medical facility will be covered for self as per the DAE CHSS rule adopted by CPP-IPR and for this facility, the necessary deduction will be made every month from the salary as per CHSS rules

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 30 years as of May 01, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India

How to apply : Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs. Candidates are to submit the duly filled application form as provided in Annexure-A at the time of reporting for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment