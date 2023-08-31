Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Level-2 of of 7th CPC Pay Matrix; Rs. 19,900-63,200/-

Educational Qualification :

(a) 12th class certificate from a recognized Board.

(b) A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter or Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Age Limit: Not below 18 years and exceeding 27 years. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Director, ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam within 29th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here