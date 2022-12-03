Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Instrument Operator in the project entitled “Maintenance and operation of Instruments under NECBH.”

Name of post : Instrument Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : BSc/MSc (chemistry/ physics/ any area of biological sciences/ life sciences) with good academic performance. Or Bachelor/Master degree in Engineering (having experience in handling NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope)

Desirable : Experience in operating any of the following instruments NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope

Pay Scale : Rs. 25000 to 35000 (depending on experience)

How to apply : Candidates must apply online through a google form link https://forms.gle/o7xNH5MCgPzdmeih6.

Last date for applying is 15th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here