Assam Career Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Dibrugarh Judiciary

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Dibrugarh Judiciary

The Office of the Labour Court, Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Record Keeper, Peon to P.O., Peon to Registrar and Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Record Keeper

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay Rs. 5200

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Name of post : Peon to P.O.

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed and maximum below HSSLC

Name of post : Peon to Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed and maximum below HSSLC

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed and maximum below HSSLC

Selection Procedure :

Record Keeper: There will be Written Examination of 30 marks and Viva Voce of 20 Marks.

Peon and Night Chowkidar: There will be a viva voce of 25 marks.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational and all other qualifications to the Office of the Presiding officer, Labour Court Dibrugarh. The last date for receiving applications is 7th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here