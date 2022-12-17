Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in DKD College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dergaon Kamal Dowerah (DKD) College Assam.

Dergaon Kamal Dowerah (DKD) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce and Botany.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have good academic records as per UGC norms and NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC regulations 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidate has to acquire eligible qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Other qualifications like M.Phil/ Ph.D./ Seminar papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview but not beyond.

Pay Scale : As per UGC Pay Scale

Age Limit : . The age of candidate should not be more that 38 years as on 01.01.2022 and relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data , testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable bank draft of Rs.1500.00 (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, DKD College, Dergaon payable at SBI, Dergaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, DKD College, Dergaon-785614 within December 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here