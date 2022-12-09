Applications are invited for various managerial and technical positions in State Bank of India (SBI).
State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 54 vacant positions of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contractual basis.
Name of post : Data Protection Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduation or Equivalent
Experience : Minimum 15 years of work experience at managerial role in corporate sector with at least 5 years experience (within overall experience of 15 years) in BFSI sector.
Name of post : Assistant Data Protection Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduation or Equivalent
Experience : Minimum 10 years of work experience at managerial role in corporate sector with at least 5 years experience (within overall experience of 10 years) in BFSI sector.
Name of post : Sector Credit Specialist
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : CA / MBA (Finance) / Master Degree in Finance Control / Master in Management Studies / PGDM(Finance) OR equivalent
Experience : For MMGS III – 5 Years, For SMGS IV – 8 Years in dealing with high value corporate credit in Banks/ PSUs/ Corporates
Also Read : Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 500 vacancies
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT sector in database administration.
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT sector of managing network, SAN storage, tuning techniques and system performance configuration, exposure to networking in Windows server and Linux, TCP/IP environment, virtualization technologies, and OS performance monitoring
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nowgong College
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Java Developer)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post- basic qualification experience in software development
Name of post : Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post- basic qualification experience in IT business/ industry
Name of post : Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development
Name of post : Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development
Name of post : Senior Executive (Java Developer)
No. of posts : 10
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development
Name of post : Senior Executive (Technical Support)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development
Name of post : Executive (Technical Support)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in IT Industry/ Business
Name of post : Senior Executive (Technology Architect)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information
Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE
Experience : Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers from 09.12.2022 to 29.12.2022
Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3