Applications are invited for various managerial and technical positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 54 vacant positions of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Protection Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation or Equivalent

Experience : Minimum 15 years of work experience at managerial role in corporate sector with at least 5 years experience (within overall experience of 15 years) in BFSI sector.

Name of post : Assistant Data Protection Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation or Equivalent

Experience : Minimum 10 years of work experience at managerial role in corporate sector with at least 5 years experience (within overall experience of 10 years) in BFSI sector.

Name of post : Sector Credit Specialist

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : CA / MBA (Finance) / Master Degree in Finance Control / Master in Management Studies / PGDM(Finance) OR equivalent

Experience : For MMGS III – 5 Years, For SMGS IV – 8 Years in dealing with high value corporate credit in Banks/ PSUs/ Corporates

Also Read : Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 500 vacancies

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT sector in database administration.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT sector of managing network, SAN storage, tuning techniques and system performance configuration, exposure to networking in Windows server and Linux, TCP/IP environment, virtualization technologies, and OS performance monitoring

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nowgong College

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Java Developer)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post- basic qualification experience in software development

Name of post : Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post- basic qualification experience in IT business/ industry

Name of post : Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development

Name of post : Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development

Name of post : Senior Executive (Java Developer)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development

Name of post : Senior Executive (Technical Support)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in software development

Name of post : Executive (Technical Support)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in IT Industry/ Business

Name of post : Senior Executive (Technology Architect)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers from 09.12.2022 to 29.12.2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3



