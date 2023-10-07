Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty Fellow in the project entitled ” Technology for Underwater Exploration.”

Name of post : Faculty Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 1,25,000/- (Candidate With Ph. D Degree) or Rs, 1,00,000/- (Candidate who have submitted the Ph. D Thesis)

Qualification : Ph.D Degree or Thesis Submitted in ME/ CSE/ ECE/ EEE/EE OR Equivalent Relevant Field. The Candidates should have good academic background.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 13/10/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here