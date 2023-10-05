Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Content Writer (English) for Ayush Media Cell on contract basis.

Name of post : Content Writer (English)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Bachelor degree from any recognized university.

Desirable: Proficiency in English and computer with experience

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th October 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Barsojai, Beltola, Bhetapara, Guwahati-781028, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application form along with self-attested Xerox copy of necessary certificates with original documents and two recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here