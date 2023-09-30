Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Project Engineer in the project entitled “Development of coupled finite volume method-direct simulation Monte Carlo (FVM-DSMC) code for continuum-rarefied mix flow” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (Rs.) : 35000-1400-49000

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering /Design Or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Design + 3 yrs exp.. Expertise in Direct Simulation Monte Carlo method (preferably conference/journal publication in related topic)

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on MS Team on 4th October 2023 from 11 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no, E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 2nd October, 2023 (Monday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Tapan Krishnakumar Mankodi, Department of Mechanical Engineering at tapan.mankodi@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here