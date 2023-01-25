Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Skill Development Mission.

Assam Skill Development Mission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Manager (Audit) and Accountant cum Cashier on purely contractual basis

Name of post : Assistant Project Manager (Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in Commerce / MBA Finance from recognized university with minimum 5 years experience in relevant field

Name of post : Accountant cum Cashier

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in Commerce from recognized university with minimum 4 years experience in relevant field

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th February 2023 from 10.00 AM onwards at Assam Skill Development Mission, 5th Floor, Katabari, NH-37, Garchuk, Guwahati-35, Assam.

How to apply : Candidate can attend the interview along with updated resume (2 copies) and testimonial (original testimonials along with a self-attested set of Xerox copies).

