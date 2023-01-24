Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the ‘Centre of Excellence’ research project funded by Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India entitled “Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for a Climate Resilient North East India” under the National Mission for

Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) under the Principal Investigator Prof. Ashalata Devi, Department of Environmental Science.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Environmental

Science/Forestry/Botany/Zoology/Ecology/Agriculture/ any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE.

Desirable: Energetic, good analytical skills and capable of working both independently and as part of a team in field and laboratory will be preferred.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply online for 2759 vacancies in Forest Department

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000 (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month plus 8% HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply online for General Manager vacancies in BVFCL

How to apply : Candidates can send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (PDF file) through e-mail to tuenv.dst.coe@gmail.com with a copy to (CC) centreofexcellence21@gmail.com on or before 28/02/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Avneet Kaur’s first love is also the secret to her fitness