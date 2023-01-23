Assam Career Apply online for 2759 vacancies in Forest Department

Applications are invited for 2759 vacant positions in Forest Department, Govt. of Assam.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 2759 vacant positions in Forest Department, Govt. of Assam.

Name of posts :

Forester Grade-I

Forest Guard

AFPF Constable

Driver Constable

Driver

Cook

Water Carrier

Dhobi

Barber

Pump Operator

Electrician

Plumber

Peon

Dak Runner

Jugali

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Coordinator vacancy in Gauhati University

No. of posts :

Forester Grade-I : 264

Forest Guard : 1226

AFPF Constable : 981

Driver Constable : 36

Driver : 142

Cook : 52

Water Carrier : 30

Dhobi : 11

Barber : 10

Pump Operator : 1

Electrician : 1

Plumber : 1

Peon : 2

Dak Runner : 1

Jugali : 1

Also Read : LIC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 9394 vacancies

Qualification :

Forester Grade-I : Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Forest Guard : Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

AFPF Constable : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board

Driver Constable : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Driver : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Cook : Minimum Class VII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council. Other diploma qualification required:- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks. or Minimum 01 (one) year working experience certificate from a recognized / registered Cooking Institution or Hotel will carry 5 marks. Registered Cooking Institute / Hotel registration number must be reflected in the certificate.

Water Carrier : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council. Other diploma qualification required:- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks.

Dhobi : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council. Other diploma qualification required:- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks. or Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from a registered Laundry / Dry Cleaner will carry 5 marks. Registered Laundry / Dry Cleaner registration Number must be reflected in the certificate

Barber : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council. Other diploma qualification required:- Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) will carry 5 marks. or Minimum 01 (one) year experience certificate from registered Saloon /Beauty Parlour will carry 5 marks. Registered Saloon /Parlour registration Number must be reflected in the certificate.

Pump Operator : HSLC or Equivalent Pass and Trade Certificate / License holder from recognized institution.

Electrician : HSLC or Equivalent Pass. Other diploma qualification required:- Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks.

Plumber : HSLC or Equivalent Pass. Other diploma qualification required:- Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute will carry 5 marks

Peon : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council

Dak Runner : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Jugali : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through SLPRB website

(www.slprbassam.in) from 23rd January 2023 to 6th February 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read : Avneet Kaur’s first love is also the secret to her fitness