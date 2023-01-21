LIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 9394 vacancies

Applications are invited for 9394 vacant administrative positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9394 vacant positions of Apprentice Development Officer across India.
Name of post : Apprentice Development Officer
No. of posts : 9394
Zone wise vacancies :
- Eastern Zone : 1049
- North Zone : 1216
- North Central Zone : 1033
- Central Zone : 561
- Southern Zone : 1516
- Western Zone : 1942
- East Central Zone : 669
- South Central Zone : 1408
Eligibility Criteria : The candidates eligible for recruitment are classified into three categories, namely, LIC Agents Category, LIC Employees Category and Others Category (Open Market)
For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.
An applicant from Others category (Open Market ) for recruitment as an Apprentice Development
Officer, in both Urban and Rural area, should possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India established under a statute/ approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai
Also Read : LIC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 300 vacancies
Age : The applicant shall have completed 21 years of age (in completed years) and not more than 30 years of age (in completed years) as on 01.01.2023, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002 (both days inclusive) as on 01.01.2023
Selection Procedure : Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests- Preliminary & Main-followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.
Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022
How to apply : Candidates should apply through the link given on the website- https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers from 21st January 2023 to 10th February 2023.
Application Fees :
- For SC/ST Candidates Intimation Charges of Rs.100/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges
- Other than SC/ST Candidates : Application Fees-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 750/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Vastu Tips : Lucky places in home to place mirrors