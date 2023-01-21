LIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 9394 vacancies

Applications are invited for 9394 vacant administrative positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9394 vacant positions of Apprentice Development Officer across India.

Name of post : Apprentice Development Officer

No. of posts : 9394

Zone wise vacancies :

Eastern Zone : 1049

North Zone : 1216

North Central Zone : 1033

Central Zone : 561

Southern Zone : 1516

Western Zone : 1942

East Central Zone : 669

South Central Zone : 1408

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates eligible for recruitment are classified into three categories, namely, LIC Agents Category, LIC Employees Category and Others Category (Open Market)

For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

An applicant from Others category (Open Market ) for recruitment as an Apprentice Development

Officer, in both Urban and Rural area, should possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India established under a statute/ approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai

Age : The applicant shall have completed 21 years of age (in completed years) and not more than 30 years of age (in completed years) as on 01.01.2023, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002 (both days inclusive) as on 01.01.2023

Selection Procedure : Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests- Preliminary & Main-followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

How to apply : Candidates should apply through the link given on the website- https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers from 21st January 2023 to 10th February 2023.

Application Fees :

For SC/ST Candidates Intimation Charges of Rs.100/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges

Other than SC/ST Candidates : Application Fees-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 750/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

