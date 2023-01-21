Assam Career Apply for Coordinator vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of of Co-ordinator in Centre for South East Asian Studies purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Co-ordinator, Centre for South East Asian Studies, Gauhati University

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

  1. MA in any discipline of Social Sciences (Preference to be given to candidates with South East Asian Studies background)
  2. Minimum percentage of marks in M.A. 60% or equivalent grade.
  3. Required office management skill and good knowledge on computer applications.
  4. Writing skill in English and Assamese.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by 30th January, 2023.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One
Thousand) only and in case of SC/ST Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only by Demand Draft in favour of the “Registrar, Gauhati University” payable at SBI, G.U. Branch as an application fee for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

