Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Sonapur College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sonapur College Assam.

Sonapur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications of the candidate should be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated Dispur, the 24th January 2022

Also Read : 5 best activities for your kids in summer vacation

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Sonapur College payable at SBI, Sonapur. The applications must reach the Principal, Sonapur College, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro), Assam-782402 within 15th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 coldest places of the world