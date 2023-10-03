Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Assam.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification of the candidates most be as per the guidelines laid down in the Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 and selection procedure will be followed as mentioned in the same Office Memorandum.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra feels that the horoscope of their business is intertwined with Gandhi Jayanti

Age Limit : Maximum age of the candidate as on 01-01-2023 should not be more than 38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications completed in all respects, supported with copies of all documents, along with a Bank Draft for Rs.1500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, payable at SBI Sualkuchi Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, SBMS College, Sualkuchi, P.O. : Sualkuchi, Kamrup, Assam, PIN: 781103 within 17th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi washes utensils at Golden Temple