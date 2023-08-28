Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lumding College Assam.

Lumding College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Chemistry : 3

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational Qualifications and Selection Procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24-01-2022 and DHE Letter No. DHE/ CE/ MISC. 49/ 2021/Pt/5 dtd.09-02-2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format (available in DHE website) along with complete Bio-Data and testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable draft of Rs.1,500/-(Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam, payable at PNB, Lumding Branch (IFSC-PUNB0321200). The applications must reach the Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam, PIN- 782447 within September 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here