Assam Career Lumding College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lumding College Assam.

Lumding College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

  • English : 1
  • Chemistry : 3
  • Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational Qualifications and Selection Procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24-01-2022 and DHE Letter No. DHE/ CE/ MISC. 49/ 2021/Pt/5 dtd.09-02-2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format (available in DHE website) along with complete Bio-Data and testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable draft of Rs.1,500/-(Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam, payable at PNB, Lumding Branch (IFSC-PUNB0321200). The applications must reach the Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam, PIN- 782447 within September 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

