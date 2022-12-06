Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

Age : 48 years as on 01/01/2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 only in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at PNB, North Lakhimpur Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, Khelmati, North Lakhimpur-787031 within 21st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here