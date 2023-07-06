Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on contract basis in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Pharmaceutical Chemistry : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Qualification : M. Pharm with GPAT / PhD

Also Read : 5 unique street food items that you can have only in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in Interview will be held on 20th July 2023 from 11.00 A.M. onwards in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University.

Also Read : 5 underrated characters of Indian epic Ramayan

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of testimonials and experience certificate (if any), along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. They shall have to register their names as candidates by paying Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here