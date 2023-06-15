Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in B.N. College Dhubri

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bholanath (B.N.) College, Dhubri, Assam.

Bholanath (B.N.) College, Dhubri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eight vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

Bengali : 1

History : 1

Economics : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Botany : 1

Mathematics : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at Master’s Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks from 55% to 50% may be provided to Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19.09.1991. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate or Master’s level for the SC/ST/PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam (available in DHE and college website) along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, B.N. College, Dhubri at S.B.I., Kismathasdah Branch, Dhubri (IFSC Code: SBIN0008286). The applications must reach the Principal, B.N. College, Dhubri within 29th June 2023

