Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Abhayapuri College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Abhayapuri College Assam.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry: 1

Philosophy : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE letter vide No.

DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/Pt/5 Dt. 09/02/2022 and Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 06/ 2022/ Pt./ 4 Dated 03-02-2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/ PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September 1991. The candidate will have to acquire their qualifications as on the last date for submitting the applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Paper/Publication can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond

Salary : UGC scale of Pay Rs. 57,700/- 1, 82,400/- + Rs. 6000/- pm along with other

admissible allowances

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2022 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST/PWD candidates, and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE,

Assam (may be downloaded from the college website, www.abhayapuricollege.in) along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Abhayapuri College, Abhayapuri, payable at SBI, Abhayapuri Branch (IFSC-SBIN0008462). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Abhayapuri College, Abhayapuri-783384 within January 6, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here