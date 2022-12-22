Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in BP Chaliha College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam.
Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Grade-IV.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 5
Subject wise vacancies :
- History : 1
- Mathematics : 2
- Education : 1
- Political Science : 1
Qualification : Education qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt.OM No.AHE.239/2021/68 dated Dispur,24/01/2022.
Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022
Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 and relaxation of age will be given as per the Govt. guidelines
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020
Name of post : Library Bearer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Gurucharan College Silchar
Name of post : Laboratory Bearer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable DD of Rs.1500 for the posts of Assistant Professor and Rs.300 for the Grade IV in favour of Principal, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera payable at SBI, Mirza branch (IFSC-SBIN0005242). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera, Kamrup, PIN-781127 within January 5, 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : 3 Agatha Christie books loved by Shweta Tiwari