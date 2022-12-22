Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in BP Chaliha College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam.

Bimala Prasad (B.P.) Chaliha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Mathematics : 2

Education : 1

Political Science : 1

Qualification : Education qualifications of the candidates should be as per Govt.OM No.AHE.239/2021/68 dated Dispur,24/01/2022.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 and relaxation of age will be given as per the Govt. guidelines

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Gurucharan College Silchar

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 as on 01.01.2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guidelines No.ABP.6/2016/51 Dated 02/09/2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable DD of Rs.1500 for the posts of Assistant Professor and Rs.300 for the Grade IV in favour of Principal, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera payable at SBI, Mirza branch (IFSC-SBIN0005242). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera, Kamrup, PIN-781127 within January 5, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 3 Agatha Christie books loved by Shweta Tiwari