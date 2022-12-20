Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Gurucharan College Silchar

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gurucharan College Silchar.

Gurucharan College Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Zoology : 2

Statistics : 1

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum Vide No. AHE. 239/2021/ 68 dated 24-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format (available in the college website https://gurucharancollege.ac.in/) with Bio-data , copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Gurucharan College payable at UCO Bank, GC College Branch, Silchar. The applications must reach the Principal, Gurucharan College, Silchar within January 1, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here