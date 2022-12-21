Assam Career Apply for Accounts Assistant vacancy in Assam State Biodiversity Board

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Assam State Biodiversity Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on contractual basis initially for eleven months and renewable on satisfactory performance and need basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a) B.Com. with Accountancy specialization

b) A minimum of one year experience of dealing with office accounts. Proficiency in use of TALLY accounts software.

Desirable : Experience of working in government or semi-government organization or reputed private organization

Remuneration : Rs. 17,000/- per month (CPF@12% shall be deducted)

Age : 21 to 38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send soft copy of their application neatly typed in the given format addressed to ‘ The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, Aranya Bhawan, 2nd Floor, Panjabari, Guwahati-37’ along with CV giving full contact details to asbb.applications@gmail.com latest by 5 PM of 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

