Assam Career : Apply for 7 vacancies in D.K. College Mirza

Dakshin Kamrup (D.K.) College Mirza is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 7 vacant positions of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 2

Zoology : 1

Geography : 1

Economics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Physics : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the Master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PwD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not exceed 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates will be provided.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with proof of payment of Rs. 1500/- (One thousand five hundred) which is to be paid through RTGS/NEFT in favor of Account holder: DAKSHIN KAMRUP COLLEGE, MIRZA, Accounts no. – 2190024063, IFSC – CBIN0283207, CBI, Mirza Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, D.K. College, Mirza, P.O.- Mirza, Dist.-Kamrup, PIN-781125, Assam latest by July 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here