Applications are invited for 56 vacant positions in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Society Assam.
Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 56 vacant administrative and technical positions on purely contractual basis for execution of a project entitled “Cultural Mapping of Art & Ethnicity of Assam.”
Name of post : Senior Researcher / Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master Degree from a recognized University in Cultural Studies / Performing Arts / Cultural History / Anthropology / Social Work / Folklore / Literature / Ancient History with minimum 3 years experience
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : Not above 50 years
Also Read : Assam CM’s efforts to preserve and promote the ancient folk art of puppetry in the state
Name of post : Field Researcher
No. of posts : 48
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline having 3 years of intense experience in the field of Art & Culture
Salary : Rs. 200000/- per year
Upper Age Limit : Not above 45 years
Name of post : IT Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master degree in Information Technology from a recognized University and 5 years experience is desirable
Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years
Name of post : Zonal Project Supervisor
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Master Degree from a recognized University in Cultural Studies / Performing Arts / Cultural History / Anthropology / Social Work / Folklore / Literature / Ancient History with minimum 3 years experience
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university with computer knowledge and office related works
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years
Also Read : Migraine healers that is easily available in your kitchen
Name of post : Office Assistant (Account / Establishment)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Commerce from a recognized university with 3 years experience
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.sankaradevakalakshetra.com/ on or before 5 PM of 18th September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here