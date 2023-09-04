Applications are invited for 56 vacant positions in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Society Assam.

Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 56 vacant administrative and technical positions on purely contractual basis for execution of a project entitled “Cultural Mapping of Art & Ethnicity of Assam.”

Name of post : Senior Researcher / Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree from a recognized University in Cultural Studies / Performing Arts / Cultural History / Anthropology / Social Work / Folklore / Literature / Ancient History with minimum 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Not above 50 years

Name of post : Field Researcher

No. of posts : 48

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline having 3 years of intense experience in the field of Art & Culture

Salary : Rs. 200000/- per year

Upper Age Limit : Not above 45 years

Name of post : IT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Information Technology from a recognized University and 5 years experience is desirable

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years

Name of post : Zonal Project Supervisor

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master Degree from a recognized University in Cultural Studies / Performing Arts / Cultural History / Anthropology / Social Work / Folklore / Literature / Ancient History with minimum 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university with computer knowledge and office related works

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years

Name of post : Office Assistant (Account / Establishment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce from a recognized university with 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Not above 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.sankaradevakalakshetra.com/ on or before 5 PM of 18th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here