Applications are invited for 5 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in English in GUIST and Teaching Associate in the Department of Commerce.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in English in GUIST

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th September 2023 from 3 PM onwards in Gauhati University Institute of Science & Technology (GUIST), Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, Guwahati-781014

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : M.Com. (As per UGC norms)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interviews with updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), original and self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2