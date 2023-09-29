Applications are invited for 31 vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible domicile of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement for Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Operator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

OR

(i) Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Science Stream from Government Recognized University.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

OR

(i) Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Must have Trade certificate in any trades of Diesel Mechanic /Fitter / Electrician / Turner/Welder/Motor Mechanic/Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 05 (Five) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, rig down & rig up operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Also Read : Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will forever hold a special place in our culture, says PM Modi

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Mechanic

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Automobile Engineering from

Government Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience like maintenance and operation of engines, pumps, compressors, generating sets, laying and connecting high pressure lines etc. in Drilling/Workover wells in any E&P company

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Assistant Officer

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Must have Trade certificate in any trade of Diesel Mechanic/ Fitter / Electrician / Turner/ Welder / Motor Mechanic / Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling/Workover

activities like rig floor operations such as making & lowering BHA, Double and Thribble Board

operations like tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Assistant Mechanic

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

(i) Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience like maintenance and operation of engines, pumps, compressors, generating sets, laying and connecting high pressure lines etc. in Drilling/Workover wells in any E&P company

Also Read : 5 unique books by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 15th October 2023 to 18th October 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here