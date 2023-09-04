Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 14 vacant positions in the project entitled, “Indian Nanoelectronics Users’ Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i)” at Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Post Graduate in basic science or Graduate/Post Graduate in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD,

ICAR,ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.+2yrs of Research Exp.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Science + 4 years of experience

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Commerce or Business Management

Name of post : Senior Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree + 3 yrs exp. or Master’s degree in Science + 6 yrs

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at 10:00 AM on 13th September 2023 (Wednesday) in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to send advance copy of their CV mentioning all educational

qualifications, experience etc. to nano_off@iitg.ac.in within 10.09.2023 (5 PM).

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2