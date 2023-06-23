Assam Career : Apply for 13 vacancies in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13 vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Associate Professor, Population Research Centre

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 131400-217100

Qualification : PhD and Master’s Degree in Demography / Population Studies / Statistics / Economics / Mathematics / Sociology / Psychology / Anthropology / Geography with minimum 8 years work experience

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 78800-209200

Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of marks and 5-9 years work experience

Name of post : Chief Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 16900

Qualification : MBBS & MD in General Medicine with 15 years work experience

Name of post : Deputy University Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 14500

Qualification : BE in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with experience in construction activities

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer, Instrumentation & USIC

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 12700

Qualification : MSc in Instrumentation with expertise in design / development / operation of sophisticated instruments

Name of post : Multitasking Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduates in any discipline (except Fine Arts) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Minimum 6 months Certificate course on Computer Application

Name of post : Hostel Administrator (Contractual), Girls Hall

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 23000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s Degree or equivalent in any stream from any recognized University / National Institution

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by July 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3