Assam Career : Apply for 13 vacancies in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.
Name of post : Associate Professor, Population Research Centre
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 131400-217100
Qualification : PhD and Master’s Degree in Demography / Population Studies / Statistics / Economics / Mathematics / Sociology / Psychology / Anthropology / Geography with minimum 8 years work experience
Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 78800-209200
Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of marks and 5-9 years work experience
Name of post : Chief Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 16900
Qualification : MBBS & MD in General Medicine with 15 years work experience
Name of post : Deputy University Engineer (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 14500
Qualification : BE in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with experience in construction activities
Name of post : Junior Technical Officer, Instrumentation & USIC
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 12700
Qualification : MSc in Instrumentation with expertise in design / development / operation of sophisticated instruments
Name of post : Multitasking Assistant (Contractual)
No. of posts : 7
Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month
Qualification :
i) Graduates in any discipline (except Fine Arts) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade
ii) Minimum 6 months Certificate course on Computer Application
Name of post : Hostel Administrator (Contractual), Girls Hall
No. of posts : 7
Salary : Rs. 23000/- per month
Qualification : Master’s Degree or equivalent in any stream from any recognized University / National Institution
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by July 10, 2023