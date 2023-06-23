Assam Career : Apply for 13 vacancies in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Name of post : Associate Professor, Population Research Centre

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 131400-217100

Qualification : PhD and Master’s Degree in Demography / Population Studies / Statistics / Economics / Mathematics / Sociology / Psychology / Anthropology / Geography with minimum 8 years work experience

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 78800-209200

Qualification : Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of marks and 5-9 years work experience

Name of post : Chief Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 16900

Qualification : MBBS & MD in General Medicine with 15 years work experience

Name of post : Deputy University Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 14500

Qualification : BE in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with experience in construction activities

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer, Instrumentation & USIC

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + GP Rs. 12700

Qualification : MSc in Instrumentation with expertise in design / development / operation of sophisticated instruments

Name of post : Multitasking Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduates in any discipline (except Fine Arts) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Minimum 6 months Certificate course on Computer Application

Name of post : Hostel Administrator (Contractual), Girls Hall

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 23000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s Degree or equivalent in any stream from any recognized University / National Institution

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by July 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

