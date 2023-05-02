Assam Career : Apply for 11 vacancies in CSIR-NEIST Jorhat

Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) , Jorhat.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) , Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Varietal improvement and value addition of large Cardamom (Ammomum subulatum L) and Turmeric (Curcuma sp.) of Arunachal Pradesh through Integrated Approach

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry/Organic Chemistry/Natural Product Chemistry

Maximum Age : 35 years

Remuneration : Rs. 31000 /- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000 /- per month+ HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 8

Name of project : Innovative Processes and Technologies for Crop Protection Chemicals (Agromission-2)

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry

Maximum Age : 35 years

Remuneration : Rs. 31000 /- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000 /- per month+ HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Innovative Processes and Technologies for Crop Protection Chemicals (Agromission-2)

Essential Qualification : 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Bioinformatics / Biology

Maximum Age : 35 years

Remuneration : Rs. 31000 /- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000 /- per month+ HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : STINER Common Facility Centre at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam

Essential Qualification : BSc (Biology) / Agri BSc

Maximum Age : 30 years

Remuneration : Rs. 20000 /- per month+ HRA

How to apply : Candidates may send scanned copy of their filled in application forms in prescribed format (as available in the website https://www.neist.res.in/) by email to rpbdhrneist@gmail.com.

Last date for sending the applications through email is 10th May 2023 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







