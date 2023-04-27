It is important for all of us to use the best moisturizers for the summer season to keep it nourished and beautiful.

Summers are the time when the skin becomes dull and dehydrated as the flow of sweat is high and clogged pores are a common feature.

The increase in humidity during the summer season can easily lead to the rise in oil production in our skin thereby making it appear oily too.

Meanwhile, rampant washing of face to cool ourselves down due to severe heat as well as get refreshed with a boost of energy can cause a toll on our skin too by causing dryness.

For these reasons, you should keep your skin nourished and healthy with the help of a moisturizer and shouldn’t skip it at all as a part of your skincare routine.

Here are 5 best moisturizers for summer to keep skin nourished and beautiful-

Pond’s Fresh Glow Light Moisturizer

A lightweight and non-sticky facial product, Pond’s Fresh Glow Light Moisturizer is infused with glycerin and niacinamide to provide deep nourishment to your skin. The cream penetrates deep into the cells and makes your skin look and feel smooth. It comes with 24 hour moisture lock to ensure that your skin remains properly hydrated and nourished all the time.

Mamaearth Ubtan Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

An extremely lightweight moisturizer that gets absorbed into the skin in no time and leaves behind a non-greasy and matte finish, Mamaearth Ubtan Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is infused with turmeric and saffron and keeps the skin soft and plump all day long.

Lakme Peach Milk Lightweight Moisturizer

Made with vitamins C and E, Lakme Peach Milk Lightweight Moisturizer is also packed with peach milk extract that nourishes and softens your skin. This lightweight nourishing cream absorbs quickly into the skin and helps to keep your skin soft, supple, and glowy.

Lotus Herbals Alphamoist Skin Renewal Oil Free Moisturiser

Enriched with with the natural goodness of almond oil and aloe vera, Lotus Herbals Alphamoist Skin Renewal Oil Free Moisturiser penetrates into the skin effortlessly and delivers intense hydration to it. It fights free radicals and shields your skin against external damage and breathe new life in dull and tired looking skin.

Pilgrim Hyaluronic Acid Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser

With the goodness of hyaluronic acid and glycerine, Pilgrim Hyaluronic Acid Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser keeps the skin hydrated up to 24 hours. It also regulates sebum production and strengthens moisture barrier of skin and also keeps it blemish free.