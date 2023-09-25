Applications are invited for 39 vacant positions in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Guwahati, Assam.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 39 vacant positions in Guwahati and various locations across India.

Name of post : Manager – IP & Technology Transfer

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : B.Tech. or MSc. (Engineering or science or policy disciplines). More than six years of relevant experience in program management, business development, innovation promotion, start-up support, incubation and pre-incubation, policy design and implementation, Technology management, IP Commercialisation in an R&D / Academic / Innovation set-up /

Development sector/Industry etc.

Salary : Rs.1,25,000/- per month

Name of post : Dy. Manager – Innovation Development

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : B.Tech. or MSc. (Engineering or science or policy disciplines). More than three years of experience in IP development & commercialisation, technology transfer, business development etc. in a research or academic environment or in a technology transfer / incubator office/research park etc.

Salary : Rs.1,00,000/- per month

Name of post : Innovation Fellow

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : A 4-year graduate degree in science / engineering or MSc or MBA

Salary : Rs.70,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.becil.com/ from 9th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here