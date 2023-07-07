Assam Career : ADP College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College Assam.

Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Statistics : 1

Arabic : 1

Mathematics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Also Read : 10 easy DIY crafts that kids can enjoy doing in summer vacations

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation in age for SC / ST/ OBC /MOBC /PwD candidates as per Govt. rules

Also Read : 5 unique street food items that you can have only in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, ADP College payable at Nagaon. The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College, P.O.- Haiborgaon, Nagaon, Assam by July 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here