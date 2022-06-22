A recent report has stated that searches for Virtual Reality porn or simply VR porn have increased to almost 115 per cent in the past six months.

People seem to be searching or getting involved with VR porn more as it takes the “experience” to a whole new level.

A report by Bankless Times said that data from Ahrefs and Google Trends have revealed that the searches for VR Porn have increased significantly in the past five to six months.

It may be mentioned that with the launch of the first VR headset in 2016, the search for VR Porn turned out to be quite high on Google.

“With VR consoles already booming in popularity and the Oculus Quest 3 set to release in late 2023, it’s inevitable that searches for all-things virtual reality are only going upwards. With the digital adult content industry value set to hit over 200bn USD by 2030, it will be interesting to see just how much of an impact VR and other innovative technologies will have on this figure in the years to come,” Jonathan Merry, CEO of Bankless Times said.

What is VR Porn exactly?

Unlike usual porn, VR porn gives the viewer a much real experience as if the person is in the act himself and not just a mere spectator.

However, to access, VR Porn, a person needs a special equipment or to be exact a VR Headset. One also needs a smartphone to use the headset.

Athough, some manufaturers have also released such VR headsets for computers as well.

VR headset combined with VR porn gives the user a first-person experience making them feel that they are part of the act and not JUST a spectator.

