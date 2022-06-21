Jack Daniel’s and Coca Cola are coming together to launch something exciting – a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail – Jack & Coke in cans.

The Coca?Cola Company announced the launch of Jack & Coke cocktails with 5 percent alcohol content in 350 ml cans.

The canned cocktail includes Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca?Cola. It will debut in Mexico in late 2022 and will soon be available in the global markets, including India.

Lawson Whiting, CEO and president of Brown-Forman Corporation, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, said Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since it launched the first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago.

Also read : 4 Don’ts to follow while drinking beer in the summer

Whiting said Coca?Cola ‘perfectly complements’ Jack Daniel’s and the existing ready-to-drink offerings, enabling the company to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca?Cola Company said the entire team is excited about the new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack & Coke.

The Coca-Cola Company entered the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market in 2018 with Lemon Dou in Japan with its Chu-Hi drink. Chu-Hi is a canned version of Japan’s alcoholic beverage, Ch?hai.

Also read : Four ways to deal with your anger