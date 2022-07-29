The Alto by Maruti Suzuki over the years has made a special place in the hearts of the people just like other cars on the market by the manufacturer.

Well after near two decades, now Maruti Suzuki is bringing in the 2022 Alto to the Indian market.

The next generation Alto will be quite different from its predecessors.

The company is also preparing the latest commercial for the car and various sightings of the new car have been made.

The 2022 Alto will come with new looks and is expected to give a new definition to entry-level hatchbacks just like the Maruti Suzuki 800.

The car will also come with a new larger set of wheels and quite a makeover.

The dashboard of the vehicle is expected to be similar to the WagonR or the Celerio.

Some latest features such as dual front airbags along with a touchscreen infotainment system will also be included in the new version. It will also have a multifunctional steering wheel.

The car is expected to come with the 3-cylinder 999cc engine that Maruti Suzuki has been using for other cars.

The 1L engine of the car is expected to deliver 66 bhp of peak power with 89 Nm of max torque. T

It will also come with both 5-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

In terms of pricing, the car may be slightly costlier than the existing Alto. However, some reports state that the ex-showroom price may start at Rs 3.5 lakh.