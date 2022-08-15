India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and every place in the country is filled with joy and patriotism.

Here are some collection of quotes that you may want to share with your Independence Day celebration wishes:

The top quotes are:

“Freedom is never dear at any price. it is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” Mahatma Gandhi

“Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.” Jawaharlal Nehru

“Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.” Swami Vivekananda

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

Here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Independence Day 2022:

Let us take some time to value our nation and noway forget the sacrifices made by the people of this country. Happy Independence Day!

Let your spirits fly grandly with the Indian flag today- Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day- Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let’s laud our nation.

I’m proud to be Indian and wish all the Indians a Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day. Let us all pledge to keep protecting the peace and concinnity of our great nation.

Wish you a veritably Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high!

We’re one. Let us all be proud of our cherished nation. We all have to inclusively strive to make India vibrant and strong. Happy Independence Day.

Our fathers bought our freedom with their hard work and immolation. Now we must work hard to produce a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is endless. My love for my people is endless. All I ask for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

