The 75th year of Independence will be marked in India by flying the flag across all venues as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The tricolour flag or the Triranga that we currently have was originally designed by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.

Venkayya, who devoted his time in designing flags for India even published a booklet called ‘A National Flag for India’ that contained twenty-four designs of flags

Also Read: Did you know the designer of the Indian National Flag died in poverty?

In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi met Venkkaya and was impressed with his booklet so he asked him to design a flag for the National Congress Meeting. Venkkaya’s early design of the flag for the 1921 National Congress Meeting comprised of two red and green bands which was called as Swaraj Flag

The two red and green bands of the Swaraj Flag indicated Hindus and Muslims respectively which were the two major religions in the country back then

Mahatma Gandhi later modified Venkkaya’s flag by adding a white band to symolize peace and a charkha to denote self-reliance

In 1931, the Congress committee changed the red band to saffron and even repositioned the colourful bands. While the saffron band was put on the top of the flag, the white band along with the charkha was placed on the middle and the green band occupied the bottom position

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: WhatsApp Messages And Images To Share With Family And Friends

The Swaraj Flag which became the official flag of the Congress was again modified by a committee headed by Rajendra Prasad in 1947

The charkha in the middle of the flag was replaced by the chakra from the Lion Capital of Ashoka.

The new flag was proposed by Jawaharlal Nehru at the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947

It comprised of deep saffron, white and dark green in equal ratios and the Ashoka wheel in blue in the centre. While the Saffron signifies courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of renunciation, the white colour signifies purity and truth and green stands for faith and fertility.

The Chakra which denotes the continual progress of the country is represented by a blue colour that connotes the boundless sky and fathomless sea.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: English Speech Ideas, quotes from famous leaders