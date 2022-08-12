India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022

Besides the mandatory hoisting of flags everywhere in the country as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, people will host Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in their own ways

As every 15th August is celebrated in a grand manner in every educational institution in India, this year too students are preparing to commemorate Independence Day with their unique ideas

With flag hoisting, singing of the national anthem and various other cultural performances, Independence Day is a day of merrymaking in every school, college and university

The active energy of the students and their multi-talented avatars are highly visible in this patriotic event held annually

One of the most important part of an Independence Day celebration is the speech that is given before the assembled audience

An Independence Day speech can become truly attractive and remarkable if some famous and powerful quotes are added to it

Some of the thought provoking quotes that you can add to your Independence Day speeches are-

Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed – Martin Luther King Jr.

The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom. – Malcolm X

We gain freedom when we have paid the full price. – Rabindranath Tagore

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you

