The 553rd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak is being celebrated with fanfare all over the world on November 8, 2022.

This special occasion is marked with elaborate langar sessions for all people at every Gurudwara.

According to Sikhism, a langar is a community kitchen where people irrespective of their religion, caste, gender or economic status are served meals for free.

The most noteworthy aspect of a langar is that all people need to eat their meals by sitting together on a floor.

Langars are organized and maintained by Sikh volunteers and the meals served are always vegetarian.

On the occasion of Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti, people are always served delicious meals in abundance at a langar.

Don’t miss indulging in hearty meals at a langar in a gurudwara near you on this special day which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak or Waheguru.

Here are some of the food items that you can enjoy at a langar on the occasion of Gurpurab-

Kada Prasad

Whenever you visit a Gurudwara, you won’t be allowed to leave without having Kada Prasad. A special halwa that is prepared by roasting wheat flour slowly in huge quantities of ghee and loads of sugar in a large kadhai, Kada Prasad is a highly delicious dish that isn’t only filling but is of great pleasure for the taste buds too. Moreover, Kada Prasad can also be termed as the most important dish in a Gurudwara as no langar is held without its absence.

Chappatis

Flatbreads such as chappatis or rotis are always served at langars so that it can be used to indulge heartily on the various types of side dishes that are given in the plate. From sweet to salty dishes that are given during langars on Gurpurab, use your chappatis to feast in enjoyment and soak in the merry spirit of the festivities

Langarwali Dal

The dal that is given with langar meals is made by combining a mixture of urad and chana dal. It is slow cooked and loads of ghee are added to it so that the end dish reaches a thick and creamy consistency. Moreover, various kinds of spices and herbs are used for cooking and garnishing so that it can turn out to be extremely tasty.

Aloo Gobi

A fried dish of cauliflowers and potatoes are also made and served as a side dish for a langar meal. Moreover, other kinds of vegetables might also be added to the fries so that it turns out nutritious.

Meethe Chawal

Meethe Chawal is a sweet rice dish prepared with long grained rice, sugar, saffron and further flavoured with spices like cloves, cardamom or cinnamon. The dish is made rich further with the help of dry fruits like raisins, cashews, almonds or pistachios.

Kheer

For dessert, Kheer is always served at a langar meal. This rice and milk dish is made delicious with the help of large quantities of sugar as well as loads of dry fruits. The end dish always makes a langar meal seem extremely filling.

