People spend a lot on clothing and paying a huge price for a pair of jeans is quite common given that you love them. However, the price you may have paid for your jeans might be nothing in front of the pair auctioned recently.

A pair of jeans known to be the oldest in the world was sold for $114,000 at an auction.

The jeans were pulled from a trunk of an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina.

The jeans sold were white, heavy-duty miner’s pants. It had a five-button fly.

The sold jeans were among 270 Gold Rush-era artefacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million in Reno. The auction took place earlier this month.

The jeans have been linked to Levi Strauss, the father of modern-day blue jeans despite the fact that they predate by 16 years of first officially manufactured pair by Levi Strauss & Co in 1873.

The origin or links are now being debated widely by historians and are being termed to be speculations.

The jeans are believed to have belonged to miners but the origin story is yet to be officially told.