Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain’s history, had passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.

She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.

Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

Keeping up with centuries of traditions and protocols, Charles – the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth – succeeded as the King of Great Britain immediately after the Queen’s demise.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles said in a statement.

WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTES:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Modi added: “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

“My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2022

“Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” British Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

Truss added: “It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

“She was our queen for almost half of Canada’s existence,” said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

“In our grief, we give thanks for Her Majesty’s life and example, her devotion to duty, faith and family. We remember and honour her affection for our country and her grace and kindness to our people. May she rest in eternal peace,” Australian PM Anthony Albanese said.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Barak Obama – the former President of the United States – said: “Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 am by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Under New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand’s monarch and head of state.

“The last days of the queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways,” Ardern said.

“Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved,” Ardern said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.”

Brazil soccer great Pele tweeted about his admiration for the queen ever since meeting her in person in 1968 when she visited the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

“Her deeds have marked generations,” Pele wrote. “This legacy will last forever.”